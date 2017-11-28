The Figure of the US Contingent in Syria turned out to be about 1800 Troops

The number of US troops in Syria has been nearly four times larger than the 500 people announced so far, according to a report released Monday by the Center for Personnel Accounting, part of the Pentagon apparatus.

As reported by TASS, the report provides data from the end of September this year. According to them, 1,720 US troops are currently deployed in Syria. The size of the US military contingent is also indicated in other countries in the Middle East and Central Asia. Thus, for example, there are 8,992 US soldiers currently in Iraq, which is 3.5 thousand people more than the previously announced by the Ministry of Defense - 5262 military.

In Afghanistan, US troops are 15,282, with a further 1,200 civilian associates in the Pentagon. Here again, there is a discrepancy with the US Department of State's announcement two weeks ago, according to which there are only 14,000 troops in the Central Asian Republic.

