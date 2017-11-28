Terrorist Attack in Melbourne was Prevented

The Australian authorities detained a man in Melbourne on suspicion of planning a terrorist attack. Officials say the detained 20-year-old man was preparing mass shooting with automatic firearms on New Year's Eve, Nova TV reported.

If he is found guilty of preparing a terrorist attack, he may be sentenced to life imprisonment. In 2014, the Australian authorities raised the threat of terrorism.

"The charges against him are that he planned to commit a terrorist attack and tried to get a weapon. He intended to use a firearm and kill as much as possible at Federative Square during New Year's Eve, "said Victoria Deputy Chief of Police, Shane Patton.

