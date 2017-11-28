A Hotel in Varshets was Evacuated due to a Risk of an Explosion
archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A hotel in Vurshets was evacuated because of an explosion hazard, a bTV correspondent in the region said. A little after 7:30 am this morning a fire signal was received for burning gas bottles in the area.
Tourists were taken out due to the risk of explosion. Six fire brigade teams arrived at the site and quenched the fire and secured the area. Currently firefighters cool the gas bottles.
There are no injured people.
- » The Men who were Buried in a Mine in Turkey Died
- » Passenger Bus Crashed into a Car on a Highway "Hemus"
- » 40 People were Injured when the Floor of a Disco Collapsed in Tenerife
- » The Driver who Hit a Group of Pedestrians in Germany is Probably a Syrian
- » A Car with Migrants hit a Police Barrier in Calais, a Policeman Suffered
- » Police Evacuated Metro Station in Central London
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)