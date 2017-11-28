A Hotel in Varshets was Evacuated due to a Risk of an Explosion

A hotel in Vurshets was evacuated because of an explosion hazard, a bTV correspondent in the region said. A little after 7:30 am this morning a fire signal was received for burning gas bottles in the area.

Tourists were taken out due to the risk of explosion. Six fire brigade teams arrived at the site and quenched the fire and secured the area. Currently firefighters cool the gas bottles.

There are no injured people.

