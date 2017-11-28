Facebook Relies on Artificial Intelligence to Fight Suicides

Facebook has announced it will "unleash" a system of artificial intelligence aimed at quickly recognizing members of the social network who have suicidal thoughts. The initiative aims to help these people in a timely manner, AFP said.

The technology will automatically search for indications of suicidal thoughts in users' messages, as well as on their "Facebook live" clips. In the presence of such indications, Facebook staff will be briefed as well as organizations providing specialized assistance to people with suicidal thoughts. The Artificial Intelligence System will look not only at the messages of the members of the network but also from the answers of their friends. Facebook has already put in place funds allowing users to report if they think their friend wants to put an end to their life, but the artificial intelligence system will allow quicker information on such people, and even detect signals that network members might not have noticed.

After a test period in the United States, Facebook will expand the system outside of the country, and it will be available anywhere except for the EU, "said Guy Rose, vice president of Facebook for product management. Personal data in the EU protected from stricter laws than in the US, AFP recalls.