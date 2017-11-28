India will Launch its First Space Mission to the Sun in 2019
India will launch its first mission to the sun in 2019, Xinhua said.
The main objective of the Aditya-L1 mission will be to seek answers to some long-standing questions about the physics of the Sun, said the head of the Indian Space Research Organization, AS Kiran Kumar. The Aditya-L1 spacecraft will be launched on a periodic three-dimensional orbit around the first point of Lagrange L1 on the Sun-Earth system, from where continuous Sun observations will be possible without eclipses.
India has already successfully launched missions to the Moon and Mars. In February this year, the country set a record, firing 104 satellites simultaneously.
