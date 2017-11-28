Weak Earthquake near Kresna
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2017, Tuesday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter scale is registered on the territory of Bulgaria in the Blagoevgrad region, correspondent of BGNES reported.
The earthquake is registered at 5.40 am this morning with an epicenter 6 km northeast of Stara Kresna, 24 km southeast of Blagoevgrad and 97 km south of Sofia, with a depth of 13 km. There is no evidence of material damage.
- » Over 620 Machines Clean the Snow, all the National Roads are Passable
- » Bali International Airport Remains Closed due to Agung Volcano Eruption (Live Stream)
- » Yellow and Orange Code for Dangerous Weather in 24 Districts in Bulgaria
- » Sofia Mayor Fandakova: The Main Boulevards in the Capital are Clean
- » Coral Transplantation gives Hope for the Great Barrier Reef
- » There is No Evidence of Injuries or Material Damage After the 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Sunday
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)