Weak Earthquake near Kresna

An earthquake of magnitude 2.1 on the Richter scale is registered on the territory of Bulgaria in the Blagoevgrad region, correspondent of BGNES reported.

The earthquake is registered at 5.40 am this morning with an epicenter 6 km northeast of Stara Kresna, 24 km southeast of Blagoevgrad and 97 km south of Sofia, with a depth of 13 km. There is no evidence of material damage.