Bali International Airport Remains Closed due to Agung Volcano Eruption (Live Stream)
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2017, Tuesday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bali's international airport remains closed for another 24 hours due to the Agung volcano eruption, world agencies say. The aviation authorities have announced that the air corridors for the planes are filled with volcanic ash. Since Saturday, the volcano has been hurling smoke at a height of several thousand meters, and now lava is erupting.
There are about 10 Bulgarians on the island. They are safe now. In the previous great eruption of this volcano in 1963, nearly 1100 people died.
- » Yellow and Orange Code for Dangerous Weather in 24 Districts in Bulgaria
- » Sofia Mayor Fandakova: The Main Boulevards in the Capital are Clean
- » Coral Transplantation gives Hope for the Great Barrier Reef
- » There is No Evidence of Injuries or Material Damage After the 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Sunday
- » Dozens of Flights to Indonesia's Bali Island have been Canceled due to the Agung Volcano
- » An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Shook Turkey
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)