Bali International Airport Remains Closed due to Agung Volcano Eruption (Live Stream)

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2017, Tuesday // 10:11| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bali International Airport Remains Closed due to Agung Volcano Eruption (Live Stream) twitter.com

Bali's international airport remains closed for another 24 hours due to the Agung volcano eruption, world agencies say. The aviation authorities have announced that the air corridors for the planes are filled with volcanic ash. Since Saturday, the volcano has been hurling smoke at a height of several thousand meters, and now lava is erupting.

There are about 10 Bulgarians on the island. They are safe now. In the previous great eruption of this volcano in 1963, nearly 1100 people died.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bali, airport, closed, volcano, eruption
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria