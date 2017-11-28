Bali International Airport Remains Closed due to Agung Volcano Eruption (Live Stream)

Bali's international airport remains closed for another 24 hours due to the Agung volcano eruption, world agencies say. The aviation authorities have announced that the air corridors for the planes are filled with volcanic ash. Since Saturday, the volcano has been hurling smoke at a height of several thousand meters, and now lava is erupting.

There are about 10 Bulgarians on the island. They are safe now. In the previous great eruption of this volcano in 1963, nearly 1100 people died.