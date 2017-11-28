Guards from Sliven Prison Support the Protest of their Colleagues

An open-air meeting will be held today by the prison staff in Sliven. They join in protesting their colleagues from other places of imprisonment in the country, reports sega.

The trade union in the country's only female prison number is 60 people. Guards insist that wages and all social payments that are legally due to them be aligned with those of MoI employees. From 12.00 they will protest in front of the office.

