Guards from Sliven Prison Support the Protest of their Colleagues
Society | November 28, 2017, Tuesday // 10:07| Views: | Comments: 0
Pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An open-air meeting will be held today by the prison staff in Sliven. They join in protesting their colleagues from other places of imprisonment in the country, reports sega.
The trade union in the country's only female prison number is 60 people. Guards insist that wages and all social payments that are legally due to them be aligned with those of MoI employees. From 12.00 they will protest in front of the office.
- » Bali International Airport Remains Closed due to Agung Volcano Eruption (Live Stream)
- » Patient Organizations are Protesting
- » The Original Manuscript of the first History of Bulgaria was Discovered
- » Yellow and Orange Code for Dangerous Weather in 24 Districts in Bulgaria
- » Sofia Mayor Fandakova: The Main Boulevards in the Capital are Clean
- » The Men who were Buried in a Mine in Turkey Died
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)