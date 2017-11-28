Bulgaria's Basketball Players took First Victory in the Qualifications for World Cup `19

Bulgaria's national basketball team won its first match in the qualifying tournament for the World Cup in China in 2019. Late last night, Lyubomir Minchev's selection came as a guest against Iceland with 77:74 in a F-group match played in Reykjavik.

Captain Pavel Marinov was the most successful for Bulgaria with 18 points and Alexander Yanev and Chavdar Kostov added 16 and 13 points respectively. Two more - Stanimir Marinov (12) and the star Alexander Vezenkov (10) contributed with two-digit assets.

After this success the team has 1 win and 1 loss and ranks second in the standings. Leader is the Czech Republic with two victories in two games. Our next matches are February 22 and 25, respectively, against the Czech Republic and a visit to Finland.