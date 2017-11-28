Canada will Compensate Homophobia Victims with USD 100 Million

The government of Canada plans to allocate more than USD 100 million to compensate sexual minority representatives who have been deprived of state and military service because of their unconventional orientation.

According to the Canadian Press Agency, the amount will be distributed to several thousand people who have previously filed a lawsuit against the government for the case. Details of the agreement are still under discussion, and then it will have to pass the approval of the Federal Court.

On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet announced that the state's leader intends to officially apologize to all homosexual citizens in Canada who have been discriminated against by federal authorities on the basis of their sexual orientation.

The government also plans to invest USD 250,000 in anti-homophobia programs.

