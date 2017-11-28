The Search for the Argentine Submarine Continues

The Argentine submarine with a 44-member crew which disappeared two weeks ago reported a fire in their batteries before interrupting the radio link. This was announced by the Argentinian navy, Nova TV reported.

Short circuit has caused smoke but no flames and the fire has been extinguished.

The authorities rejected the possibility that the submarine had been attacked. But they specified that a fire or short circuit could quickly reduce the oxygen supply in the submarine.

The search, involving 12 countries, continues.