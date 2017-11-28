The Search for the Argentine Submarine Continues
World | November 28, 2017, Tuesday // 09:57| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Argentine submarine with a 44-member crew which disappeared two weeks ago reported a fire in their batteries before interrupting the radio link. This was announced by the Argentinian navy, Nova TV reported.
Short circuit has caused smoke but no flames and the fire has been extinguished.
The authorities rejected the possibility that the submarine had been attacked. But they specified that a fire or short circuit could quickly reduce the oxygen supply in the submarine.
The search, involving 12 countries, continues.
- » Canada will Compensate Homophobia Victims with USD 100 Million
- » Chinese General has Committed Suicide due to an Investigation about Corruption
- » Bulgarian Scientists are Involved in a Large-scale European Project Against Terrorist Attacks
- » Uber and Yandex will Cooperate in Russia
- » Pope Francis Arrived in Myanmar
- » Surgeons Found 263 Coins and 100 Nails in the Stomach of Indian
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)