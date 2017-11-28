Patient Organizations are Protesting

Patient organizations are protesting. The reason is the decision - without a moratorium on generics next year, the ban on innovative medicines remains. This became clear after the adoption of the second-reading health funds by the parliamentary committee on budget and finance yesterday, Nova TV reported.

Patient organizations have also submitted letters to the ambassadors in Bulgaria with a request for support. In their official statement from the federation, they are alarming that the changes in the law not only endanger the life and health of people with chronic diseases in Bulgaria but violate the Constitution.

