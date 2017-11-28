The Original Manuscript of the first History of Bulgaria was Discovered

Prof. Dr. Lilia Ilieva of the Faculty of Philosophy of Southwest University "Neofit Rilski" announced that she has found the full text of the historical work of Peter Bogdan Baksic - the first treatise on Bulgarian history, announced OFFnews.bg.

It is believed that Sofia Catholic Archbishop Peter Bogdan Baksic completed his Latin treatise on Bulgarian history in 1668 and was printed in Venice after 1674. It is a century before Slavonic Bulgarian History - Paisii Hilendarski writes it in the Hilendar monastery and in the Zograf Monastery in the period 1760 - 1762

The publication of Prof. Dr. Lilia Ilieva entitled "The first treatise on Bulgarian history: Peter Bogdan, about the ancestry of the fatherland and about Bulgarian things" will be published in issue 1 for 2018 by the Balkan Forum Magazine.

"Here I report the information that I was able to find the entire text of Peter Bogdan's historical work - his author's handwriting, and if it was probably printed in Venice as a book, there is no reason to believe that it is then returned to the Vatican, given the lack of need for Pastric (a Croatian priest and philologist) to edit it, for that reason it was probably in a private collection and then bought from a public Italian library. A digitized copy of the manuscript was purchased from the library and its scientific publication is to be printed, such as text, facsimile, translation, notes and commentary. The main work on the preparation of the manuscript is done by Dr. Tsvetan Vassilev from the Department of Classical Philology at Sofia University, "Prof. Ilieva reports.

"Peter Bogdan's manuscript is included in 200 pages, and the content is divided into seventy chapters, preceded by a preface, with the addition of some papers and sequential, which exceeds significantly the assumption of the size of the text so far. While the second half of the text focuses over Northwestern Bulgaria, mainly on the Catholic settlements Chiprovets, Jelezna, Kopilovets and Klisura, some of their neighboring villages are mentioned as well, and some - for the first time in the famous texts of Petar Bogdan, for example, the village of Beli Mel. In the fields of the page, the author strictly noted the data about the sources he uses, and his work corresponds to the modern standards for scientific work. "- Prof. Ilieva writes.

She is of the opinion that the text of Peter Bogdan, "known to the population in the Catholic settlements of northwest Bulgaria, had a role in the preparation and outbreak of the Chiprovsky Uprising in 1688, after his death."