A German Mayor is Seriously Injured after an Assault with a Blade

The Mayor of the small German city of Altten in the federal province of North Rhine-Westphalia has been seriously injured in an assault with a blade, reports Reuters Post. Andreas Holstein was attacked on Monday night at a kebab shop, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Although the motive of the crime has not yet been clarified, the police do not exclude political motives for the attack on a pro-migrant mayor. According to the information available, there is no danger to the life of 54-year-old Holstein. Besides him, in the attack another man who came to the mayor's help was slightly injured.

Local media reported that Holstein's assailant was in a seemingly intoxicated state. He did the attack with a blade, nearly 30 cm long. Before the attack, he approached Holstein and asked if he was the mayor of the city. It is believed that the attacker is a German citizen.