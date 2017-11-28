Ministry of Interior: On the roads there are still Cars with Tires that are Unsuitable for Winter

Bulgaria: Ministry of Interior: On the roads there are still Cars with Tires that are Unsuitable for Winter Pixabay.com

On the road there are still vehicles that are not equipped with winter tires or the tire tread is less than 4 millimeters, "inspector Petar Sokolov from DG" National Police "told NOVA.

"The main thing that the drivers in Sofia have to pay attention to is distance compliance. The road surface is well cleaned, but it is wet and this leads to an extended braking distance, "he commented.

"Drivers must be very careful when taking maneuvers," he said. "Drivers need to move carefully on the viaducts, which are part of the republic road network, because there are conditions for ice," said inspector Sokolov.

Over the past twenty-four hours in the country, there have been 31 severe car crashes. 32 people were injured. Luckily, they have not been killed on the road in the last 24 hours, and among the wounded there are no life-threatening situations. "Mainly the crashes have occurred because of the inadequate speed on the side of the drivers and the wrong maneuvers on the road," explained Sokolov.

