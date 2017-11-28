The US Criticized Romania's Justice Reforms

The United States has issued a harsh warning to Romania over plans to weaken the role of an anti-corruption agency that has sparked an angry reaction by civil society, FOCUS News Agency reported.

The Romanian Parliament is considering a bill on reforms in justice and reducing the powers of the Romanian Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA). This move provoked an angry reaction among trade unions and public organizations in the country.

Now, Washington has added its voice to criticism of reforms. US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nawart said the US administration is seeing the bill "worrying". With this move, the government "could undermine the fight against corruption and weaken the independence of justice in Romania."

"The law threatens Bucharest's progress in recent years in building strong judicial institutions protected from political interference. We call on the Romanian Parliament to reject proposals that weaken the rule of law and jeopardize the fight against corruption, "said Nawart.

Earlier, between 15,000 and 25,000 Romanians took part in a protest against the proposals in the capital. There were also protests in other cities in the country.