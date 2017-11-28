Chinese General has Committed Suicide due to an Investigation about Corruption
World | November 28, 2017, Tuesday // 09:01| Views: | Comments: 0
twitter.com
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A senior Chinese general committed suicide after the authorities began an investigation into him for ties with two corrupt military officers, Xinhua news agency reported.
Yan Chan, a member of the Central Military Commission, was found dead at his home in Beijing on November 23, a government statement said. Yan is another official investigated in the anti-corruption campaign of President Xi Jinping, leading to the dismissal of 1.5 million officials from the Communist Party since 2012.
- » Canada will Compensate Homophobia Victims with USD 100 Million
- » The Search for the Argentine Submarine Continues
- » Bulgarian Scientists are Involved in a Large-scale European Project Against Terrorist Attacks
- » Uber and Yandex will Cooperate in Russia
- » Pope Francis Arrived in Myanmar
- » Surgeons Found 263 Coins and 100 Nails in the Stomach of Indian
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)