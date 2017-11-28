Chinese General has Committed Suicide due to an Investigation about Corruption

A senior Chinese general committed suicide after the authorities began an investigation into him for ties with two corrupt military officers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yan Chan, a member of the Central Military Commission, was found dead at his home in Beijing on November 23, a government statement said. Yan is another official investigated in the anti-corruption campaign of President Xi Jinping, leading to the dismissal of 1.5 million officials from the Communist Party since 2012.