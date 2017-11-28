Albania is going to Establish a National Airline

With the help of Turkic Airlines, Albania will set up a national airline that will be named Air Albania, announced the Skopje TV channel A1 On. It is expected that the first flights will start in the next 2018, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who is personally involved in forming the company, has specified that flights are scheduled to connect Tirana with Skopje, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo and Zagreb.

"Our goal is to create an Albanian carrier. I am very grateful to Turkey's Prime Minister and the Executive Director of Turkish Airlines for providing us with such valuable help. We are close to finalizing the project and I hope that the first flights will start soon, "Rama said without committing to specific deadlines.