Yellow and Orange Code for Dangerous Weather in 24 Districts in Bulgaria

In 24 districts in the country, a yellow or orange code is declared for a dangerous weather. The warning code is orange for five districts in Northern Bulgaria and yellow for others 19. Because of the snowfall the roads and especially the high mountain passes are risky, reported BNT.

During the night many segments were frozen. The movement of TIR trucks over 12 tons was restored on the Trakia highway in the direction of Sofia. The Road Infrastructure Agency calls for careful driving and mandatory winter tires.

The snow cover in Pamporovo and Prevala passes up to 15 cm. Another critical point because of the snowfall is the Petrohan Pass.

During the day the rainfall will weaken, after lunch in most places will stop, at the latest in the northeastern regions.