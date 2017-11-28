Borisov and Erdogan Together for the Opening of the Iron Church in Istanbul

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov will attend the official ceremony for the presentation of the restored temple "St. Stefan "in Istanbul, along with President Recep Erdogan, a correspondent of BGNES reported.

This was announced by the Turkish Head of State in his speech to the Chamber of Commerce, without specifying the date. But yesterday, in a telephone conversation with Sofia on the topic, Borisov was informed of the appointment scheduled for January 7, 2018 and agreed to attend.

According to information from sources in the Ankara presidency, Erdogan and Borisov will discuss bilateral relations as well as speeding up Ankara's negotiating process for joining the EU during the Bulgarian EU presidency.

"Soon with the Bulgarian Prime Minister we will officially open the Iron Church in Istanbul. We have revived this church. And we did not say "give the money to restore it", no, we gave it. So we give money for the restoration of all the cultural and historical sites in the Balkans, "Erdogan said in his speech.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church of St. Stefan, located on the Golden Horn and known as the only one in the world built of iron, after a few days will regain its former majesty and this will become after 7 years of restoration activities. The repairs started in 2011 with a 90% commitment from the Istanbul Grand Municipality, and the Turkish state has granted funding of 16 million pounds, the Bulgarian participation is 1 million pounds, said Vasil Liase, who manages the Bulgarian Orthodox Churches in Turkey.