Schulz Agreed to Negotiations on a New Merkel Government

Politics | November 28, 2017, Tuesday // 08:21| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Schulz Agreed to Negotiations on a New Merkel Government twitter.com

Martin Schultz, the leader of the German Social Democrats, is willing to participate in the negotiations for a broad coalition government of Angela Merkel. The consultations are resumed on Thursday, bTV announced.

Before the election, and after the victory of the Christian Democrats, the German Social Democratic Party was firmly convinced that it would not co-exist with the current Chancellor of the Federal Republic.

Following the failure of the Jamaica Coalition, and after the Social Democrat's call for reason and responsibility, Schulz was willing to sit down at the negotiating table.

"The next days and weeks will require more effort from all of us who are involved in this process - the party, the media and society. We are in the process of debating with a very vague outcome. There will be no options that we could skip, "Schulz assured.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Germany, government, negotations, Merkel, Schulz
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria