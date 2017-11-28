Schulz Agreed to Negotiations on a New Merkel Government

Martin Schultz, the leader of the German Social Democrats, is willing to participate in the negotiations for a broad coalition government of Angela Merkel. The consultations are resumed on Thursday, bTV announced.

Before the election, and after the victory of the Christian Democrats, the German Social Democratic Party was firmly convinced that it would not co-exist with the current Chancellor of the Federal Republic.

Following the failure of the Jamaica Coalition, and after the Social Democrat's call for reason and responsibility, Schulz was willing to sit down at the negotiating table.

"The next days and weeks will require more effort from all of us who are involved in this process - the party, the media and society. We are in the process of debating with a very vague outcome. There will be no options that we could skip, "Schulz assured.