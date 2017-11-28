Sofia Mayor Fandakova: The Main Boulevards in the Capital are Clean

"The main boulevards in the capital are clean. Public transport moves on its usual routes. The stops, as well as subway approaches, are clean. This is the first task of cleaning companies in the morning. They will continue their work on the main streets as well as on the sidewalks adjacent to the municipal land, "said Mayor Mayor Yordanka Fandakova, quoted by Nova TV.

A crisis center for homeless people was also opened this night. A total of 28 people have spent the night there.

"Six emergency teams worked all night to remove fallen branches due to heavy snow. The city's traffic is calm now. But the neighborhoods are still being cleaned. I have assigned to workers to enter the small streets. Our emergency teams are ready to remove fallen branches and trees. Signals can be sent to the municipal telephone on duty, as well as to 112. There is no information about disrupted electricity for now, "added the mayor of Sofia.

Fandakova urged all people to go out to clean up in front of their homes and offices. And she recalled that while the snow was going on, the task of Sofia Municipality was to provide the routes of the public transport.