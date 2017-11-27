The Men who were Buried in a Mine in Turkey Died
Source: Pixabay
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The two miners, buried in a collapsed mine in the Turkish province of Zonguldak, were found dead, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.
According to the information available, a miner has escaped and saved himself before the collapse of the facility. In recent years, accidents hit the Turkish mining industry, with the worst accident in May 2014, when 301 people died in a coal mining explosion, Focus reports.
On October 18 this year, seven miners died in an incident in the province of Shinnak, southeast Turkey.
- » Passenger Bus Crashed into a Car on a Highway "Hemus"
- » 40 People were Injured when the Floor of a Disco Collapsed in Tenerife
- » The Driver who Hit a Group of Pedestrians in Germany is Probably a Syrian
- » A Car with Migrants hit a Police Barrier in Calais, a Policeman Suffered
- » Police Evacuated Metro Station in Central London
- » Around 1,500 Migrants have been Rescued in the Last Three Days in the Mediterranean
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)