The Men who were Buried in a Mine in Turkey Died

The two miners, buried in a collapsed mine in the Turkish province of Zonguldak, were found dead, the Hurriyet newspaper reported.

According to the information available, a miner has escaped and saved himself before the collapse of the facility. In recent years, accidents hit the Turkish mining industry, with the worst accident in May 2014, when 301 people died in a coal mining explosion, Focus reports.

On October 18 this year, seven miners died in an incident in the province of Shinnak, southeast Turkey.