Electricity will be Again Produced in Chernobyl

In the area of ​​the Ukrainian city Chernobyl abandoned due to a nuclear accident, electricity will be produced again. A project to build a solar park in the radioactive area is expected to receive green light from the Ukrainian authorities next month, Profit.bg reported, referring to Bloomberg.

Behind the first Chernobyl project is a group of investors who plan to invest 100m euros in the construction of renewable energy sources in the abandoned area, famously overwhelmed by a severe industrial accident, which occurred on 26 April 1986 in the Soviet Chernobyl nuclear power plant. The project will be implemented by the Ukrainian engineering company Rodina Energy Group Ltd. in partnership with Enerparc AG, a clean energy company based in Hamburg, Germany.

The project will cost about 1 million euros, says Evgeni Varyagin, CEO of Rodina.