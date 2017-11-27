60% of Bulgarians Dissatisfied with their Standard of Living, 70% have no Money Saved

Over 60% of Bulgarians are not satisfied with their standard of living at the moment. However, again, nearly 60% of Bulgarians are happy. 54% do not expect their standard to change in the next year. A positive attitude for change is declared by 21% of Bulgarians and only 16% believe that their standard of living will deteriorate. There is a clear age dependency, with younger age groups (18-39) far more optimistic about a positive change in their standard of living than those over 60, of which two thirds expect no change.

70% of the population states that they have no money saved. This is the result of a study by the Trend Research Center. The survey reflects a sense of security among Bulgarians about their own work place and that of relatives. Only 8% expect some of the working members of their household to be fired, and 9% think they are likely to be out of work in the next 12 months. It is necessary to clarify that 37% of the respondents do not work - the majority of these people are in retirement age.

98% of Bulgarians can buy bread regularly, while 60% can afford to buy meat regularly. Meat products are most inaccessible for people over 60, as well as those who are unemployed. At the declaratory level, every fifth Bulgarian (20%) claims that they have money saved. However, 70% of the population has no allocated money. Half of Bulgarians will live well if they have a monthly income of between BGN 1000 and 2000. The desired salary is rather adequate given the realities of the labor market. For one quarter of those living in the capital, the desired monthly income is over BGN 2500.

Nearly 60% of Bulgarians are happy. There is a strong relationship between happiness and age. The youngest declare that they are the happiest, but as the age grows, the percentage of happiness is gradually decreasing. Those with higher incomes and higher education in the largest shares say they are happy. More than one third of all Bulgarians would not turn to the police but to their relatives when they have a problem with their personal security and 58% trust the police in solving such problems.