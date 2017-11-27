Bulgarian Scientists are Involved in a Large-scale European Project Against Terrorist Attacks
In one of the institutes of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, a Bulgarian team developing projects, together with scientists from 9 other European institutions, those for protection against terrorist attacks with weapons of mass destruction, industrial accidents and disasters, reports BNT.
