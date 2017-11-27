Bulgarian Prices of Goods and Services Begin to Match Prices in the World and Europe

All the prices move somewhere in different seasons - down or upwards. In the current season, there should be groups of products, such as fruit and vegetables, to rise, but this is not fatal. This is what Edward Stoychev, former chairman of the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Markets, said in the Business Start of Bloomberg TV Bulgaria to the host Ivan Nonchev.

"If one looks at what is happening on the world's leading stock exchanges, there is even a slight downward trend, all moving within the prices that have been seen as normal for many years."

"At present, Bulgaria is developing a trend - we start, and this is normal, because we can not remain an island isolated from the world and we match European and world standards in terms of prices."

The fact that we, as consumers, do not want to buy at European prices with our salaries, is a problem that will be solved in the years, with the tendency for our incomes to reach the European ones, said the guest.

"Our market reacts very nervously and quickly to any kind of rises, because we have 84% of food imports."

Bulgarian production is so small and traders have so few stocks of goods in stock that they can not react and handle if a deficit occurs, the guest said.