Every third woman in the EU has been the victim of violence in some form. This shows an analysis of Eurostat.

For the EU, about a quarter million of a violent sex crimes are reported in 2016, with one third of them - nearly 80,000 - raped.

According to data from non-governmental organizations in Bulgaria, almost every fourth Bulgarian woman has been the victim of some kind of domestic violence, the most common form being sexual.

According to official NSI data, the cases of rape last year in Bulgaria were 66, and 61 sexual offenders were sentenced. Last year the number sexual abuse cases were 107 and 44 effective sentences, and for forcibly making women prostitute - 13 cases and 7 convictions.

Analysis data also show that the proportion of sexually abused women is significantly lower in Southeast Europe than in the central and western parts of the continent.

For example, recent data show the trend of sexual harassment in some Balkan countries: Serbia - 61 rapes, Macedonia - 45, Albania - 56, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 36, Kosovo - 37, Montenegro - 5, etc.

According to international research, between 1.5 and 2 million women worldwide are victims of sexual violence each year, but only 20 percent of them officially complain or report to the police.