Bitcoin Reached a Record USD 9,683

For the past three days, the value of the crypto currency bitcoin has risen by more than 20 percent to several points from a record USD 10,000 per unit, Reuters reported. Since the beginning of the year, the value of the currency has risen tenfold, and since the beginning of October has doubled.

Bitcoin's value rose as the US financial company CME Group announced it was running features with bitcoin. CME Group is the world's leading features and risk management products market. It did not get the exact date when it will release the features futures, but it is likely to be by the end of the year, Reuters reported.