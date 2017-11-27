Passenger Bus Crashed into a Car on a Highway "Hemus"
Archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A passenger bus hit a car on the Hemus highway just before 8 am, reports BNT.
In the accident there were no victims, the passengers were transfered on another bus, informs the Ministry of Interior.
- » 40 People were Injured when the Floor of a Disco Collapsed in Tenerife
- » The Driver who Hit a Group of Pedestrians in Germany is Probably a Syrian
- » A Car with Migrants hit a Police Barrier in Calais, a Policeman Suffered
- » Police Evacuated Metro Station in Central London
- » Around 1,500 Migrants have been Rescued in the Last Three Days in the Mediterranean
- » A 7th Grader from Burgas Attempted Suicide in a School Bathroom
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)