Surgeons Found 263 Coins and 100 Nails in the Stomach of Indian

Surgeons discovered 263 coins and 100 nails in the stomach of an Indian hospitalized with abdominal pain, reports bTV.

Doctors from the hospital in Satya, Madhya Pradesh, made an endoscopy of 35-year-old Maksud Khan for alleged food poisoning. However, they found hundreds of coins, 1.5kg of nails, dozens of barber blades, pieces of glass, stones. They operated it immediately and removed objects weighing 7 kg in total.

Maksud Khan's family did not know about his strange habit of swallowing sharp objects. According to his relatives, he probably started doing it after being depressed.