Coral Transplantation gives Hope for the Great Barrier Reef
Coral transplantation gives hopes to rescue the Great Barrier Reef - the largest reef system on the north-east coast of Australia, mediapool reported.
Corals grown in one part of the Great Barrier Reef have been successfully transplanted in another part. Thus, Australian scientists hope to recover damaged ecosystems around the world. In the study on the island of Heron, near the east coast of Australia, the researchers collected a large amount of coral eggs, cared for them and then transplanted them into areas with impaired reef. When they returned eight months later, they discovered young corals in a very good condition. Scientists hope to save the Great Barrier Reef, Earth's largest living structure, after a second year of coral bleaching, caused by warming the sea.
- » There is No Evidence of Injuries or Material Damage After the 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Sunday
- » Dozens of Flights to Indonesia's Bali Island have been Canceled due to the Agung Volcano
- » An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Shook Turkey
- » There was a Slight Earthquake in the Region of Shumen
- » Climate Change Could Deny You Your Favorite Cup of Coffee
- » New Earthquake in Iran, Dozens were Injured