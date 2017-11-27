Coral Transplantation gives Hope for the Great Barrier Reef

Coral transplantation gives hopes to rescue the Great Barrier Reef - the largest reef system on the north-east coast of Australia, mediapool reported.

Corals grown in one part of the Great Barrier Reef have been successfully transplanted in another part. Thus, Australian scientists hope to recover damaged ecosystems around the world. In the study on the island of Heron, near the east coast of Australia, the researchers collected a large amount of coral eggs, cared for them and then transplanted them into areas with impaired reef. When they returned eight months later, they discovered young corals in a very good condition. Scientists hope to save the Great Barrier Reef, Earth's largest living structure, after a second year of coral bleaching, caused by warming the sea.