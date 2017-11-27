40 People were Injured when the Floor of a Disco Collapsed in Tenerife
In an incident at a discotheque on the island of Tenerife, part of the Canary Islands, 40 people were injured, reports mediapool.
Initially, 22 injuries were reported, France's press reported.
People were injured when they collapsed nearly 4 square meters from the floor of the disco club on Saturday night. People have fallen into the basement room. Rescuers have arrived at the site. Firefighters immediately evacuated the disco. Two people with severe injuries were taken to a hospital. Among the wounded there are two Frenchmen, one Belgian and one Romanian.
