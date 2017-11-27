Americans Spent USD 7.9 Billion Online During Black Friday

November 27, 2017
Americans set a record for purchases on Thursday and Friday, buying goods and services for a total of USD 7.9 billion, according to mediapool.

Internet sales during this year's Black Friday are 17.9% more than last year, according to Addaub Digital Insight data. The company monitors sales information in the 100 largest online stores in the United States, quoted by Reuters.

The world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon, also reports a record volume of orders. 200,000 toys were bought in the first 5 hours of Black Friday. In the US, discounts during the so-called Black Friday may reach 90%. The custom of making big sales on Fridays after Thanksgiving dates back to the 19th century.

According to Addoab Digital Insights, over the Cyber ​​Monday (November 27th), online sales are expected to reach total of USD 6.6 billion, making it the day with the largest volume of US online purchases in history.

