Two Minors are Detained for Raping and Killing a 77-year-old Woman

Two underage boys were detained for the rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman in Provadia. The offenders are brothers aged 14 and 17, bTV reported.

Last Monday, the woman who lived alone hired them to transport firewood for her. The two minors found out that her house had money and returned on Wednesday night. 

Her body was discovered by a neighbor in a few days. The victim has traces of strangle, blows and rape. Under effective sentences, the punishments of the two brothers of Roma origin will be reduced due to their minority. They have multiple criminal recordings in the past. They are enrolled at a school in Provadia but do not visit it.

