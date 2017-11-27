Thousands Participated in an Anti-government Demonstration in Bucharest

Society | November 27, 2017, Monday // 10:08| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Thousands Participated in an Anti-government Demonstration in Bucharest twitter.com

Thousands of Romanians protested last night against the left-wing government, accusing it of weakening the fight against corruption, the France press reported.

Between 15 and 20 thousand people participated despite the cold in the protest in Bucharest, according to journalists from AFP and local media. About 40 civil society groups and two large trade union confederations who organized the protest said in a joint statement that "a political mafia has taken control of Romania."

They demanded the withdrawal of bills for reform of the justice system, limiting the powers of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office. According to citizens, the laws that are being prepared are in contradiction with Romania's interests and are simply aimed at saving a few people who are being investigated.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, protests, anti-government
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria