Thousands Participated in an Anti-government Demonstration in Bucharest
Thousands of Romanians protested last night against the left-wing government, accusing it of weakening the fight against corruption, the France press reported.
Between 15 and 20 thousand people participated despite the cold in the protest in Bucharest, according to journalists from AFP and local media. About 40 civil society groups and two large trade union confederations who organized the protest said in a joint statement that "a political mafia has taken control of Romania."
They demanded the withdrawal of bills for reform of the justice system, limiting the powers of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office. According to citizens, the laws that are being prepared are in contradiction with Romania's interests and are simply aimed at saving a few people who are being investigated.
- » Every Third Woman in the EU has been the Victim of Violence
- » Passenger Bus Crashed into a Car on a Highway "Hemus"
- » Coral Transplantation gives Hope for the Great Barrier Reef
- » 40 People were Injured when the Floor of a Disco Collapsed in Tenerife
- » The Driver who Hit a Group of Pedestrians in Germany is Probably a Syrian
- » There is No Evidence of Injuries or Material Damage After the 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Sunday