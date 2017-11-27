Thousands Participated in an Anti-government Demonstration in Bucharest

Thousands of Romanians protested last night against the left-wing government, accusing it of weakening the fight against corruption, the France press reported.

Between 15 and 20 thousand people participated despite the cold in the protest in Bucharest, according to journalists from AFP and local media. About 40 civil society groups and two large trade union confederations who organized the protest said in a joint statement that "a political mafia has taken control of Romania."

They demanded the withdrawal of bills for reform of the justice system, limiting the powers of the anti-corruption prosecutor's office. According to citizens, the laws that are being prepared are in contradiction with Romania's interests and are simply aimed at saving a few people who are being investigated.