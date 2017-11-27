Founder of Microsoft and multi-billionaire Bill Gates was elected a member of the Chinese Academy of Engineering Sciences, the site of the Academy said.

Gates has been nominated for his work on the TerraPower project, a company that develops a prospective nuclear reactor running on the principle of running waves. The billionaire is one of the 18 new foreign members of the academy and the only one who does not work at the university or the research institute. At the end of 2015, TerraPower signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese State Atomic Energy Corporation CNNC (China National Nuclear Corporation) for the development of the wave reactor technology.

In March 2017, the companies agreed to expand cooperation and signed a contract to set up a joint venture Global Innovation Nuclear Energy Technology Co., Companies are also planning to commercialize the technology for making this type of reactor.