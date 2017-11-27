Leaders from Central and Eastern Europe and China meet in Budapest

Bulgaria:

The forum begins today in Budapest, BNT reports.

Its main objective is the deepening of trade and economic cooperation between the participating countries. A protocol on cooperation in the agricultural sphere between Bulgaria and China will be signed at the meeting.

