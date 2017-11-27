The Crew of the Missing Submarine may be Alive

The Argentine fleet does not lose hope that the crew of the submarine missing for 11 days may still be alive, the agencies say.

Navy spokeswoman Enrique Balbi said at a news conference yesterday that "a situation of extreme survival" has not been ruled out despite the time passed. Officials fear an explosion of the submarine with which contact was lost on November 15th. Experts point out that the San Juan submarine with 44 people on board had oxygen stores for just 10 days.

The spokesman said they were continuing the search for the submarine, involving 13 countries with dozens of ships and planes. A ship with an American mini-submarine used to rescue submarine crews sailed to the search area, Balbi said.