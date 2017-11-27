The Driver who Hit a Group of Pedestrians in Germany is Probably a Syrian

The driver who cut in his car in passers-by this morning in the German city of Cuxhaven, Lower Saxony, "seems to be from Syria." That's what Oldenburg's police said on Twitter.

The 29-year-old man currently lives in Cuxhaven. "Police check all versions of what happened, whether it's an accident or a deliberate attack," the statement said.

Six people were injured in the collision, five of them were already released by the hospital.