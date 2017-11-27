Nearly 110 Machines Are Ready to Clean the Snow in Sofia
Snow removal and sanding is done on the roads "Dragalevtsi - Aleko" and "Boyana - Golden Bridges", announced Sofia Municipality.
In Sofia, more than 110 snow machines are ready and are located at the pre-planned locations.
In Sofia today is declared an orange code with intense rain and snow rainfall and a snow cover is expected.
We remind drivers to use vehicles that are only equipped for winter conditions
Currently, public transport is moving on all its usual routes. The Sofia Inspectorate controls the cleaning activities.
