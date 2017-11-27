There is No Evidence of Injuries or Material Damage After the 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Sunday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 27, 2017, Monday // 09:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: There is No Evidence of Injuries or Material Damage After the 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Sunday pixabay.com

There is no evidence of injuries or material damage after the 4.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Sunday night on the territory of Bulgaria. 

According to data from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was 4.2 and it was registered at 21:01 with epicenter coordinates 42.69 N; 24.42 E,  located 90 km east of Sofia and 3 km southwest of Klissura.

The earthquake was felt both in the epicenter area and in some higher buildings in remote settlements such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Pleven.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, Pleven, Klissura, Earthquake, injuries
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria