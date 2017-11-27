There is No Evidence of Injuries or Material Damage After the 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake on Sunday

There is no evidence of injuries or material damage after the 4.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Sunday night on the territory of Bulgaria.

According to data from the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the earthquake was 4.2 and it was registered at 21:01 with epicenter coordinates 42.69 N; 24.42 E, located 90 km east of Sofia and 3 km southwest of Klissura.

The earthquake was felt both in the epicenter area and in some higher buildings in remote settlements such as Sofia, Plovdiv, Pleven.