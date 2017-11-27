One Dead in Altercation Among Afghan Migrants on Lesbos

olice in Greece say that an altercation among at least 10 Afghan migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos has left one person dead and three others injured, Ekathimerini reported.



A local police spokesman, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation, said that the cause of the clash wasn't immediately known.



The incident took place on Sunday at a house near the Moria refugee camp, which some of the Afghans rented.



According to official data from last week, more than 8,500 refugees and other migrants are staying on Lesvos pending processing of their cases, with 6,600 staying in camps designed to accommodate 2,300.