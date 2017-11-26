Medieval Fortress Wall, Lady’s Ring with Crystal Discovered in Rescue Digs in Bulgaria’s Asenovgrad

November 26, 2017, Sunday
Bulgaria: Medieval Fortress Wall, Lady’s Ring with Crystal Discovered in Rescue Digs in Bulgaria’s Asenovgrad A lady’s ring from the High Middle Ages made of copper and crystal has been discovered in Bulgaria’s Asenovgrad. Photo: TV grab from BNT via ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com

A fortress wall from the medieval Byzantine and Bulgarian town of Stanimachos / Stanimaka has been discovered in the southern Bulgarian town of Asenovgrad, together with luxury sgraffito ceramics and lady’s ring with a crystal.

*Content provided by ArchaeologyinBulgaria.com.

