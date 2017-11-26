Dozens of Flights to Indonesia's Bali Island have been Canceled due to the Agung Volcano
Dozens of flights of many tourists visiting Bali Island in Indonesia are canceled because of Agung volcano, which expells smoke at a thousand meters high, the France press reports. Suffering from difficult traffic are over 2000 passengers. In the previous eruption in 1963, nearly 1,600 people died, the volcano woke up again this autumn.
A "red alert" has been issued for volcanic ash hazard for airlines. The island's international airport remains open and airlines decide whether to cancel or divert their flights, the National Radio adds.
