A Car with Migrants hit a Police Barrier in Calais, a Policeman Suffered

Society » INCIDENTS | November 26, 2017, Sunday // 11:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Car with Migrants hit a Police Barrier in Calais, a Policeman Suffered twitter.com

One policeman suffered last night in Calais, northern France, when a car with nine migrants hit a group of police officers to avoid an inspection of documents, AFP said, referring to local authorities.

The driver has increased speed to pass through a group of law enforcement forces in the industrial zone near the road leading to the port of Calais.

The car hit one of the policemen, and his colleagues managed to stop the car using their weapons, a source from the prefecture said.

Six Iraqis and three Afghans were arrested, among them there were probably traffickers.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: car, HIT, police officer, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria