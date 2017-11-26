A Car with Migrants hit a Police Barrier in Calais, a Policeman Suffered
One policeman suffered last night in Calais, northern France, when a car with nine migrants hit a group of police officers to avoid an inspection of documents, AFP said, referring to local authorities.
The driver has increased speed to pass through a group of law enforcement forces in the industrial zone near the road leading to the port of Calais.
The car hit one of the policemen, and his colleagues managed to stop the car using their weapons, a source from the prefecture said.
Six Iraqis and three Afghans were arrested, among them there were probably traffickers.
