BSP Gathers Leaders From the Political Left-Wing in Bulgaria in 2018

Тhe Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) gathers leaders from the political left-wing in Bulgaria in May next year, reported BGNES.

This was announced by BSP leader Kornelia Ninova in Barcelona.

The forum will discuss the vision of the European Left for the future of Europe and the EU. During the session of the Council of the Socialist International, BSP President Kornelia Ninova held bilateral meetings with George Papandreou, President of the Socialist International, Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, and Alexander Andrea Pejovic, European Affairs Minister and Chief Negotiator for the accession of Montenegro to the EU.

Kornelia Ninova and Pedro Sanchez discussed the state of the European Union, both stressing the need to introduce a strong European pillar of social rights, more social Europe in the interest of the people.

