A Bulgarian Ship Saved 120 Migrants in the Aegean Sea

A rescue operation was carried out by the crew of a Bulgarian border ship, reported BGNES.

120 migrants from two boats were boarded and transported Mitilini, Lesbos, the press center of the Ministry of Interior announced.

At 4:00 today, the crew of the border vessel, Obzor, involved in patrol operations under Operation ''Poseidon'' under the direction of the Frontex European Border and Coast Guard Agency, established that southeast of the Greek island Lesbos, there are two inflatable boats with migrants.

Immediate rescue operation was undertaken. The migrants are taken onboard the Bulgarian ship. By the boat of the ship to Mytilini, Lesbos was immediately transported a child in critical condition - a boy aged about 10 years. All migrants - a total of 120 people - 53 men, 34 women and 33 children were transported to the port of the city. Their nationality is to be established.