Angela Merkel: Asking Germans to Vote Again is 'Simply Wrong'

Germany's chancellor has said that it would be "simply wrong" to hold new elections after coalition talks collapsed. Her statement came as rival Social Democrats reconsidered a second "grand coalition" with her CDU, Deutsche Welle reports. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel walked back her earlier comments about fresh elections on Saturday, saying it was "simply wrong" to ask German to vote again.
Speaking at the Mecklenburg-Lower Pomerania regional conference of her Christian Democrat (CDU) party, Merkel added that "Germany must have a stable government, but one which also pushes the country forward."

The chancellor was speaking on the heels of Germany's most significant political turmoil in years – the breakdown of coalition talks between the CDU, the Green party and the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) last week.

After disappointing results in September's general election, and a refusal from rival Social Democrats (SPD) to enter into another "grand coalition," the CDU approached the two smaller parties in order to form a majority government. However, after the FDP backed out of preliminary talks – citing ideological differences – Germany's longtime leader has been left scrambling for a solution after two months without a new government.

To that end, last week Merkel commented that she would be open to new elections instead of creating a minority government.

