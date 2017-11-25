An Earthquake of Magnitude 5.1 Shook Turkey

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale was registered in the western part of Turkey last night, the European and Mediterranean seismological center reported. According to the information, the epicenter was about 18 kilometers east of the Ula and 23 kilometers east of the city of Mugla at a depth of 6 kilometers. There is no evidence of damages and injuries.

